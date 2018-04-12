RE/MAX Ocean Pacific Realty awarded top transaction award

For the second year in a row, Comox Valley-based RE/MAX Ocean Pacific Realty has been awarded the top transaction award for Western Canada.

RE/MAX Ocean Pacific Realty has been in business for the past 32 years and is owned and operated by Dave Procter Managing Broker.

This is the second consecutive year the office has been honoured with this award.

“We also had Ronni Lister receive the top transaction award for Western Canada. This was quite an accomplishment and we are proud to have Ronni on our team,” said Procter. “It is the dedication and professionalism our agents have with our clients that have made these awards possible.”

RE/MAX Ocean Pacific Realty has 74 agents that are here to help clients and work hard to keep its number one position in the market share in the Comox Valley.