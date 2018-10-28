Quesnel’s Business Excellence Awards: the winners

With many local businesses represented, it was an evening to celebrate outstanding achievements

It was an evening of celebration and merriment as the Quesnel & District Chamber of Commerce held its annual Business Excellence Awards at the Quesnel Seniors’ Centre last night (Oct. 27).

With 11 categories and more than 40 local businesses represented, it was an evening that showed a great appreciation for customer service, outstanding business performance and service to the community.

Find the winners in each category in bold below, and check out this week’s Observer newspaper (published on Wednesday and Friday each week) for all the winners’ photos.

Home Based Business of the Year

• Lucky J Creations

• Bloom Aesthetics (Melissa Sagar)

• Morsels Moveable Feast

• Chow Now Food Service

• Blue Jay Events & Promotions

• Blended Ends (Kaara Carlson)

Business Person of the Year

• Melissa Pollock (Pooch Palace)

• Gary Williamson (Canadian Tire)

• Justine Pelletier (Barkerville Brewing)

• Melanie McDonald (Season House)

• Donna Jacobsen (Spa Rivier)

• Ryan Broughton (FBB Chartered

Professional Accountants LLP)

• Veronica Mcilvenna (Relax Bodyworks

Massage)

• Lindy Gilson

Business of the Year (Under 10 employees)

• Pooch Palace (Melissa Pollock)

• K-Max Games and Videos (Mitch Vik)

• Ashley Homestore (Bindy Baidwan)

• Edgewood Farms (Penny Currie)

• J.D. Meats

• Animal Care Hospital

• Triple L Trophies & Engraving

• Reason 2 Run

• Quesnel Décor Gallery

• Video Junction

• Long Table Grocery

• Lil Red Pony Feed and Supplies

Employee of the Year

• Amanda Heideman (Johnston Meier)

• Mackenzie Lowe (Reason 2 Run)

Tourism Excellence Award

• The Occidental

Business of the Year (10+ employees)

• Canadian Tire (Gary Williamson)

• Barkerville Brewing

• Willis Harper

• Spa Rivier

• Craig’s Table

• Occidental

New Business of the Year

• Walk Rite Shoes

• Best Living Home Care

• Cariboo Escape

• LaBelle Vallee Fromegerie

• Big Foot Disposal

Community Spirit Award

• Dave Plant (Curling Club)

• Friends of Hope Air

• Lil Red Pony Feed and Supplies

• Pooch Palace

• Quesnel Cariboo Observer

• Rocky’s General Store

Community Inclusion Award

• Craig’s Table

• Season’s House

• Long Table

• Dairy Queen

• Dragon Lake Veterinary Hospital

• James & Sons Electric

Customer Service Award

• Marissa Holley (Willis Harper)

• Regan Richert (Inspirations)

• Jenna Waterhouse (Mr. Mikes)

• Taegan Currie (Edgewood Farms)

• Barkerville Brewery (All staff)

• Melissa Pollock (Pooch Palace)

• Angie Braconnier (CJ Directory)

• Christina Wilkinson (Christina’s Bookkeeping)

• Andrea Grant (Parallel Health Consulting)

• Fraser View Pharmacy (All Staff)

• Petro Canada

• Child Care Resource Referral

• Triple L Trophies & Engraving

• Chow Now Food Service

• Circle “S” Western Wear

• Pure Spice

• Lil Red Pony Feed & Supplies

• Shannon Cass (Invis)

Youth Entrepreneur Award

• Brett Roberts

• Gerald Howe

