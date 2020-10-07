Quality Foods to receive public opinion regarding upstairs lounge in Parksville

'It's a really well-run, very classy addition to what they do'

Quality Foods in Parksville. The Vancouver Island-based grocer is seeking public consultation to open an upstairs lounge at a new store being built at 371 Alberni Highway. (Mandy Moraes photo)

Quality Foods is looking for public opinion.

The Vancouver Island-based grocer (with head offices based in Coombs) is seeking to advance an application to permanently add a patent participation entertainment endorsement to a food primary liquor licence that was originally applied for on Sept. 25 for a store being built at 371 Alberni Highway. The new location would include what they refer to as ‘Upstairs’ at Quality Foods.

Before Parksville city council can provide any recommendation, they first need to undertake a public consultation.

Coun. Mark Chandler is familiar with the existing lounge in south Nanaimo, and “likes the idea that it might happen here.”

“It’s a really well-run, very classy addition to what they do,” he said.

Staff will be directed to advertise an opportunity for receiving public input in writing from the community within the vicinity of the establishment regarding the endorsement application.

Upstairs at Quality Foods in Nanaimo was a new feature concept that was unveiled with the store opening on Sept. 27 2018. It is 10,000 square feet on the second floor and includes a cafeteria, gift shop, two conference rooms and a licensed pub.

