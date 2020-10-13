Qualicum Beach welcomes new health care clinic

Facility is going to use a nurse practitioner-led model

Qualicum Beach is going to have a new health care facility.

The Flowerstone Family Health Clinic, located at Unit 1B-219 Fern Road is set to open this month and will use a nurse practitioner-led model that offers patient-centered, continuous, comprehensive and co-ordinated care with a focus on all life stages of care.

The new model is called a Patient Medical Home, where family physicians and nurse practitioners work to their full scope and are complemented by a team of health care professionals either in practice, or connected to their practice, through their network.

Flowerstone Health Society, in partnership with the Oceanside Primary Care Network, aims to provide a community-driven approach to the development, governance and operation of a clinic that will serve as a Patient Medical Home for approximately 4,800 local residents in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area.

Oceanside Primary Care Network and the Flowerstone Health Society have worked closely with the Town of Qualicum Beach to bring this new service to the town and improve resident’s access to quality health care.

