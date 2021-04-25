Qualicum Beach Chamber of Commerce announces new board of directors

The Qualicum Beach Chamber of Commerce has a new board of directors.

The voting was held its annual general meeting on April 21. Matt Breedlove of Royal LePage is chair of the board, with Daniella Novak of CIBC as vice chair. Sarah Duncan of Coastal Community Credit Union is past chair while the new treasurer is Bonnie Cyre of Raymond James Ltd.

“As a resident of Qualicum Beach for 37 years I’ve experienced numerous changes in our beautiful community,” said Breedlove. “It gives me great pleasure to have the opportunity to give back and work with such a diverse and talented board of directors. We all share the same feelings of keeping our quaint town vibrant, enjoyable, sustainable and one of the best places in Canada to live, shop and play.”

READ MORE: New brand strategy being planned for Town of Qualicum Beach

The directors are Robin Bruner of Swell Sweets, Andy Lee of Ocean Crest Motel, Jay Norton of JR Norton Inc., Krista Robins of Berwick Qualicum Beach, Jean Young of Arbutus Fashion and Virginia Worcester of Borealis Hair & Body Bar.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News