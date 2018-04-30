The Qualicum Beach Chamber of Commerce held its annual general meeting at the Arrowsmith Golf Course Wednesday (April 25). There was an election of new board members for the chamber. From left: Marc LaCouvee, Donna Meadows, Jean Young, Rena Weme, Jay Norton, Renate Sutherland, past-president Oura Giakoumakis, Sarah Duncan, David Nellist and current president Katherine Wilk. — Photo courtesy of the Qualicum Beach chamber Facebook page

Qualicum Beach chamber elects new board

Grant also given out to community groups

The Qualicum Beach Chamber of Commerce held its annual general meeting at the Arrowsmith Golf Course Wednesday, April 25.

There was an election of new board members for the chamber and the chamber board also gave grants to community groups such as the Qualicum Beach Seniors Activity Centre, the Qualicum Beach Lawn Bowling Club and YoungLife.

The new board consists of Marc LaCouvee, Donna Meadows, Jean Young, Rena Weme, Jay Norton, Renate Sutherland, past-president Oura Giakoumakis, Sarah Duncan, David Nellist and current president Katherine Wilk.

— NEWS Staff

