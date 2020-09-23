Pumpkins ripe for the picking at Okanagan orchard

Fall fun is officially in the air as a local hot spot is ready to celebrate the season.

The Davison family is excited to open their pumpkin patch up again this October and continue the family tradition of a day at the farm enjoying the outdoors, the fall colors and pumpkin everything to eat.

The pumpkin patch opens for a new season on Thursday, Oct 1. Pick your own pumpkin rides have been extended to allow for better social distancing to include Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. They will also run on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Davison Orchards is also offering a free family photo with professional photographer Sarah Rowat for one day only – Sunday, Oct. 4 from 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

“Take a ride out to the pumpkin patch and get the pick of the patch on opening weekend and get a family photo as a bonus,” the Davison family said.

Fall flavours are in abundance at the farm with many apples varieties and dozens of kinds of squash and pumpkins to choose from. There is also hot spiced cider and creamy pumpkin steamers, both made from scratch at the farm using cold pressed apple juice and real pumpkin.

“Check out the Farmhouse Café or The Old Brick Press for all things yummy,” the family said.

Apart from delicious warm beverages there is also a huge assortment of fall baking including pumpkin and apple pies, muffins, scones, apple cider doughnuts and more.

“The farm animals, the Crazy Cow Kids Corral, the great treats and pumpkin tractor rides will keep the kids busy for hours. Mom will be happy with the gift shop decked out with all things autumn and endless photo opportunities to snap the perfect family picture. Fall is simply fabulous at Davison Orchards!”

Open daily 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. including Thanksgiving Monday, Oct. 12 at 3111 Davison Rd.

READ MORE: ‘Ain’t no basic batch:’ Kraft Dinner announces limited edition pumpkin spice flavour

READ MORE: QUIZ: A celebration of apples

@VernonNewsjennifer@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lake Country Calendar