Protocol Technologies acquired by Edmonton company

EDMONTON, Alberta (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

A Vernon company, recognized as one of B.C.’s most highly-recognized IT providers, is under new ownership

F12.net (F12), of Edmonton, has announced the acquisition of Protocol Technologies Inc.

The addition of Protocol advances F12’s reach into the B.C. market, complementing its recent acquisition of another B.C.-based IT company, OnDeck Systems Inc., located on Vancouver Island.

“Now, with two locations across British Columbia, we can serve a greater portion of the Province,” said Alex Webb, CEO of F12. “We are getting closer to accomplishing our goal of becoming a nationwide IT service provider, enabling F12 to help even more Canadian businesses succeed.”

Under the F12 brand, Protocol will continue to help organizations optimize the use of technology to achieve their business objectives, all while leveraging F12’s service offerings, vendor partnerships and data centre capabilities.

“For over 20 years we have served exceptional businesses and organizations across the Thompson Okanagan. Technology is always changing and we must continue delivering the very best to the leaders we serve. Joining F12 enables us to offer additional services, skills, and geographic reach we couldn’t on our own,” said Todd Hanna, CEO of Protocol Technologies.

Protocol has been serving the Thompson/Okanagan region and beyond since 1993 and brings a talented staff to the F12 team. Protocol owner Hanna is joining F12 in the key business role of managing partner, Thompson Okanagan. Additionally, both F12 and Protocol are longtime members of Ingram Micro’s Trust X Alliance, specifically the Wild West Chapter, where industry leaders meet and share business strategies and best practices.

Protocol Technologies Inc. is a technology service company in Vernon with 24 years of serving clients.