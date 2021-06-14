Pam Bottomley (executive director), right and Sandy Hurley (president) of the Parksville Downtown Business Association visit the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)

PQBeat: Downtown Parksville gears up for post-pandemic bounce back

Podcast: Hurley, Bottomley chat about what's ahead for the PDBA

PQBeat Â· Sandy Hurley & Pam Bottomley PDBA – 6:12:21

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf chats with Pam Bottomley (executive director) and Sandy Hurley (president) of the Parksville Downtown Business Association, which marks its 15th anniversary this month.

A transcript of the podcast appears in Wednesday’s print issue of the PQB News.

