Port begins search for Krusel’s replacement

CEO and president of the Port of Prince Rupert, Don Krusel. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)The former CEO and president of the Port of Prince Rupert, Don Krusel. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

The hunt is on for a new president and chief executive officer for the Port of Prince Rupert following the retirement of Don Krusel in September.

“PRPA’s board of directors has initiated a search process for a new president and CEO. Currently, the board is defining the criteria that will guide our selection process before the public recruitment period is opened. Our goal is to have the president and CEO in place in spring of 2018,” Bud Smith, board chair for the Prince Rupert Port Authority, said in a release in early December.

READ MORE: Krusel announces retirement

www.facebook.com