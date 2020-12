Christmas lights have been going up all around town

The weather outside was frightful on Tuesday, Nov. 24, but that didn’t deter brothers Owen and Wade Addy of Addy Power Ltd. from Errington as they strung Christmas lights across the bottom of Johnston Road in Port Alberni.

The Addys were back on Nov. 25 to string more lights in the trees lining Johnston Road.

Addy Power has been putting up Port Alberni’s Christmas lights for the past few years.

