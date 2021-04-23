Popular Vernon farm set to open for season

Davison Orchards is ready to open its doors to guests Thursday, April 29 at 9 a.m. (Contributed)

Spring has sprung and Davison Orchards is ready to open its doors next week.

Come Thursday, April 29, the Market and Bakery will be open for guests to pick up their favourite baked goods, jams, jellies, fruit syrups and more.

The Farmhouse Café and Old Brick Press is open for take out and plenty of outdoor seating is available for hungry patrons to enjoy the view over lunch or coffee.

“Farmer Tom is excited about the upcoming season as he sees trees full of fruit buds and it’s looking like the fruit trees are two weeks earlier than last year,” a statement from the popular destination reads. “That means we will be able to enjoy fresh, local, tree-ripened fruit earlier.”

Johnny Popper farm tours are slated to run Fridays and Saturdays 10-4 p.m.

The gift shop, too, is ready for customers with a new layout that allows for more physical distancing.

