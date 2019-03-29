Pop-up beer garden pours in Centennial Square

Victoria Beer Society’s Beer Truck will be in Centennial Square noon to 6 p.m. Saturday for the first prototype of their Pop-Up Beer Garden. (Victoria Beer Society‎ Facebook)

The beer and good times will flow Saturday as Victoria Beer Society rolls its pop-up beer garden into Centennial Square.

From noon to 6 p.m., the society’s new Beer Truck will set up shop in Centennial Square for the first Pop-Up Beer Garden.

This is the first of many that are scheduled to pop up across the city throughout the summer. The free, family-friendly events will feature a diverse selection of B.C. craft beer, as well as some non-alcoholic kombucha and sparkling water.

Pouring out of the Beer Truck this weekend:

Whistler Brewing Company – Hazy Trail Pale Ale

Vancouver Island Brewing – Hermannator [Bourbon Barrel-Aged]

Driftwood Brewery – Singularity [bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout]

Mount Arrowsmith Brewing Company – ‘The Sprut’ Spruce Tip Brut IPA

Swans Brewery, Pub & Hotel – Comet IPA

Yellow Dog Brewing – High 5 Hazy IPA

Yellow Dog Brewing – Go Fetch Saison

Hoyne Brewing Company – Alpha Acid IPA

Hoyne Brewing Company – Helios Golden Lager

Small Block Brewery – Nail Head Canadian Pale Ale

Cultured Kombucha – Mango Kombucha

Cultured Kombucha – Himalayan Sea Salt Sparkling Water

Victoria Beer Society is a membership-driven community that produces Victoria Beer Week in March and the Great Canadian Beer Festival in September.

