Pop-up beer garden pours in Centennial Square

The beer and good times will flow Saturday as Victoria Beer Society rolls its pop-up beer garden into Centennial Square.
From noon to 6 p.m., the society’s new Beer Truck will set up shop in Centennial Square for the first Pop-Up Beer Garden.
This is the first of many that are scheduled to pop up across the city throughout the summer. The free, family-friendly events will feature a diverse selection of B.C. craft beer, as well as some non-alcoholic kombucha and sparkling water.
Pouring out of the Beer Truck this weekend:
- Whistler Brewing Company – Hazy Trail Pale Ale
- Vancouver Island Brewing – Hermannator [Bourbon Barrel-Aged]
- Driftwood Brewery – Singularity [bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout]
- Mount Arrowsmith Brewing Company – ‘The Sprut’ Spruce Tip Brut IPA
- Swans Brewery, Pub & Hotel – Comet IPA
- Yellow Dog Brewing – High 5 Hazy IPA
- Yellow Dog Brewing – Go Fetch Saison
- Hoyne Brewing Company – Alpha Acid IPA
- Hoyne Brewing Company – Helios Golden Lager
- Small Block Brewery – Nail Head Canadian Pale Ale
- Cultured Kombucha – Mango Kombucha
- Cultured Kombucha – Himalayan Sea Salt Sparkling Water
Victoria Beer Society is a membership-driven community that produces Victoria Beer Week in March and the Great Canadian Beer Festival in September.
