Pitt Meadows business raising money for hospice

Fifteen per cent of purchases made at The Naked Truth will be going to McKenney Creek Hospice

Kim Corbett outside her new studio in Pitt Meadows called The Naked Truth. (Contributed)

Kim Corbett typically finds the holiday season a little sad.

The Pitt Meadows business owner lost her mother to cancer in 2000, shortly after the holidays and now thinks a lot about those living in hospice care.

So she is putting out a call to action to local businesses to either donate a portion of their proceeds or give a gift to the McKenney Creek Hospice to help those that may be seeing their last Christmas.

Corbett, herself, will be donating 15 per cent of any item or service purchased at her new business The Naked Truth until Dec. 22.

“It’s just my way of trying to give back to the community. I’ve only been open a week and a half and I basically want to put a call to action to businesses who at this point haven’t made a decision on how they are going to give back,” said the business owner.

Corbett feels that hospice care residents are sometimes forgotten at this time of year when most people are donating to food banks, the homeless or the poor.

“But what about those that this may be their last Christmas,” asked Corbett, who never had a means to raise money before she opened up her new studio.

“People can buy services from me know that a percentage will be going back to McKenney House,” said Corbett.

“They don’t even have to have the service now,” she added about the skin care products, laser hair removal, sets of eyelashes or gift cards that are available for purchase.

On Dec. 22 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. she will be hosting a wrap-up party at the studio. There will be extra in-store specials, appetizers and Corbett will be tallying up the money raised for the hospice.

“My mother knew she was dying through the holidays, she was terminal,” Corbett said.

Now she is hoping to bring some cheer to those who are in the same boat.

The Naked Truth is located at 12409 Harris Rd., unit 111, in Pitt Meadows. For more information call 604-457-1888.