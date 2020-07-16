Pick up a pie from On The Fly

Comox Valley Airport cafe using time away to seek our new offerings

On The Fly cafe at the Comox Valley Airport will now offer a variety of pies made locally, either by the slice or whole pie, fresh or frozen along with mini doughnuts available for curbside pick up.

While COVID-19 may have significantly impacted air travel, Andrea Wagemaker reacted quickly to adapt to serving those at the Comox Valley Airport.

Wagemaker owns On The Fly cafe inside the airport and is used to helping those departing and arriving through YQQ by serving food and beverages to travellers before and after their flights.

With flights significantly reduced due to the pandemic, Wagemaker closed the cafe a few months back (the airport is closed to the public except for passengers) but is soon reopening – with a twist.

In addition to her usual offerings including scones, baked goods and snacks at On The Fly, Wagemaker is now offering a variety of pies made locally, either by the slice or whole pie, fresh or frozen.

“We’re going to be offering curbside pickup for those wanting to take a pie or a slice to the beach, or something to pick up throughout the day or for dinner,” she explains. “All the pies are made with local fruit and there are six different flavours available each week.”

Additionally, Wagemaker says for those flying, pies can be packaged to take for a treat to eat on the plane along with a ‘brown bag lunch’ as airlines are limiting their on-board food options.

Along with pies, On The Fly will also be offering another summer beachside treat: mini donuts. During their shutdown, Wagemaker was able to source a mini donut machine and is now offering cinnamon sugar donuts as a curbside item.

“If you’re heading to the beach, Sieffert’s (Farm Market) or just out for a bike ride, you can stop and pick up some doughnuts and grab a coffee. We have an area sectioned off for cars where you just drive on up.”

On The Fly cafe will open Sunday, July 19, and will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Sunday, except Saturdays. Pies are $15/each, and the flavours for each week will be posted to their Facebook page.

photos@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley Record