PHOTOS: ‘We’ll definitely come back’, Langley Nordstrom Rack opening a hit

The luxury discount store is the first to open in British Columbia

Over 350 customers were waiting in line before Nordstrom Rack officially opened its doors Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. The first customer lined-up at 3 a.m. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

Opening of Nordstrom Rack in Langley was much anticipated and the proof was in the growing line-up outside the Willowbrook Shopping Centre Thursday for the grand opening of the luxury discount store.

“When we opened our doors this morning we had over 350 customers in line, which was really exciting, and our first customer arrived at 3 a.m.,” said Lauren Adey, spokesperson with Nordstrom Rack.

Traffic controllers were located around the mall parking lot to help direct traffic, and employees were monitoring the line-up and flow of traffic into the store.

“We’re seeing a lot of customer excitement,” Adey said.

VIDEO: Sneak peek inside Nordstrom Rack Langley

Waiting near the back of the line-up was Ally MacDougall, 63, who finally made her way to the main line-up after waiting about 45 minutes in the overflow line.

“I have been waiting for Nordstrom for like 10 years to be here,” she laughed. “I use to work for Nordstrom in New York.”

MacDougall said she wasn’t shopping for anything in particular, but would be on the look out for a new suit for a show she is filming with Sandra Bullock in Vancouver.

“I don’t even know what I want to get, but I just want to be there,” she said.

Meanwhile, Walnut Grove resident Nora Fursevich, 74, was waiting inside with a cart full of items. She was shopping with her daughter Erika Monies, 44, and the pair and just been told they were about 22 minutes from the check-out register.

“We use to go to the States quite often, spend the weekend, go to the Rack – but we haven’t been able to do that,” Fursevich said.

The pair arrived at 7 a.m. to wait in line and entered the store just before 8:30 a.m.

“I got two pairs of jeans that I usually by at the Rack in Seattle and I ended up getting them for $5 each… we couldn’t believe it because I love these jeans,” Fursevich said.

She was pleased with the store’s COVID-19 safety measures in place and said she felt safe shopping.

“We’ll definitely come back,” she noted.

The grand opening event continues this weekend with a live DJ. The store will be open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Langley Advance Times