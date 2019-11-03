PHOTOS: Revelstoke celebrates business excellence

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce held their annual Business Awards gala on Nov. 2 at the Community Centre.
Check back for the full list of winners. In the meantime, enjoy the photos from the event!
The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce held their annual Business Awards gala on Nov. 2 at the Community Centre.
The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce held their annual Business Awards gala on Nov. 2 at the Community Centre.
Check back for the full list of winners. In the meantime, enjoy the photos from the event!
Snakes tie game late to force extra session, which lasted only 72 seconds
Women's Squad split sets, Men drop two in weekend action
Through the leadership of head swim coach Aidan Chudleigh, the Fernie Academy Swim Team made competitive waves at the Kootenay Zone Swim Meet on October 24 at the Fernie Aquatic Centre.
There have been no reports of illness linked to the products
Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne issued a public apology at a recent council meeting, following a mistake he said he made on social media.
Tyrel William Scott offered Cody Cardiff a cigarette, then stabbed him twice
New development outside the urban containment area also discussed