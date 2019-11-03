Tyler Maki was the master of ceremonies for the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce Business Awards. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

PHOTOS: Revelstoke celebrates business excellence

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce held their annual Business Awards gala on Nov. 2 at the Community Centre.

Check back for the full list of winners. In the meantime, enjoy the photos from the event!

