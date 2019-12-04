PHOTOS: Chamber recognizes best in business nominees at Christmas luncheon

Winners will be awarded at annual gala in February

Local businesses were recognized by the Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday at the Business Excellence Awards Nominees and Christmas Luncheon.

Al Hogarth, chamber president, said the luncheon for nominees is a way to show local businesses they are appreciated.

“There was a great deal of nominations this year, which is really enlightening,” he said.

Organizations are nominated by members of the public for their excellent service.

“A lot of these local, smaller businesses contribute a great deal to… both of the municipalities… I think it’s only fair to recognize them for everything that they do,” he said.

Hogarth said the non-profit “celebrates all businesses,” and organizations aren’t required to be chamber members.

“It shows there are people out there that care about local business,” he said.

Guests were welcomed and led through the afternoon event at the Pitt Meadows Golf Club by Flori Chaykowski, executive director.

Nominees were recognized in seven categories: small business of the year, non-profit of the year, community spirit of the year, medium business of the year, large business of the year, business leader of the year and under 40 professional of the year.

During the event people had an opportunity to visit with Santa, purchase 50/50 tickets, and bid on items donated by community business owners.

“The silent auction and any donations that come in – as a non-profit, the Chamber of Commerce – they go to support our Lunch and Learns, or events that we put on, and advocacy… for the chamber members,” explained Chaykowski.

The 50/50 draw raised more than expected, when the owner of the winning ticket, MLA Bob D’Eith, donated his prize to the chamber.

Winners will be announced at the Business Excellence Awards Gala on Feb. 1.

