PHOTOS: Business after Business highlights Traction on Demand

It's the first time Malpass has spoken formally to the business community about his purchase of Branch 51 of the Royal Canadian Legion

Executive director of the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce, Tom Thomson, Greg Malpass, the Founder and CEO of Traction on Demand, who recently purchased Branch 51 of the Royal Canadian Legion on Victoria Street, and Erin Rooney, a member of the Chamber of Commerce, chat during the chamber’s monthly Business after Business meeting. Photo: Jake Sherman

There’s a ghost at the Nelson Legion. His name is Oscar.

Nelsonite Greg Malpass, the founder of Traction on Demand, a Burnaby-based tech startup who recently purchased what has been Branch 51 of the Royal Canadian Legion’s home since 1926, said progress on renovations to the building on Victoria Street will depend on whether the ghost is friendly. He said that speaking to about 50 people at the Legion on Tuesday.

The monthly Business after Business meeting was hosted by the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce.

It’s the first time it’s been hosted at Branch 51, and the first time Malpass has spoken formally to the local business community about his purchase of the building.

“Most of the smart people that I’ve ever known in my life have passed through this town. I don’t know what it is about the water,” said Malpass. “The core focus of our project will be creating talent in the local community.”

Malpass said two-thirds of the employees that will make up his workforce of 25 will be local.

Traction on Demand has 550 employees across North America. They plan to add 300 this year. According to Malpass, 95 per cent of the employees Traction on Demand has hired had little to no background in the tech industry.

Nelson and District Chamber executive director Tom Thomson praised Malpass for his business leadership and for preserving the history of the storied building.

“The building has a great history and the Legion itself was having trouble staying afloat,” said Thomson. “To have a company come in here and help out is fantastic for the community.”

The legion will continue to call the building home, and have recently signed a 20 year lease.

Malpass said he expects the renovations to be done within a year, but the pace of renovations will be up to Oscar.

So far, he said, their relationship has been amicable.