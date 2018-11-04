All of the winners that were in attendance. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

PHOTO GALLERY: Revelstoke Chamber celebrates business excellence

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce hosted their 25th annual business awards gala last night.

The winners were:

  • Employee of the year: Tammy Sutherland-Home Hardware
  • Tourism and Attractions Excellence: LUNA Nocturnal Art & Wonder
  • Food Service Excellence: Chubby Funsters
  • Accomodation Excellence: McCarty House Inn
  • Industrial and Manufacturing Excellence: Big Bend Fabworks
  • Retail Service Excellence: Big Mountain Kitchen and Linen
  • Youth Employee Award: The Nomad
  • Best New or Renovated Building Design: Mountain View School Project
  • Entrepreneurial Excellence: Aaron Davidson, Chronometer
  • Home-Based Business Excellence: Milestones & Memories Childcare, Mandy McQuarrie
  • Community Support Excellence: Fred Beruschi & Steven Hui, Queen Victoria Helipad project
  • Business Person of the Year: Nicole Cherlet, Big Mountain Kitchen & Linen and Sara Sansom, Birch & Lace/Feather & Stone
  • Business of the Year: The Taco Club, Mike Brown and Riley Geidt

