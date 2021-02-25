Penticton Valley First Credit Union welcomes new branch manager

Helen Goodwin will be returning to Penticton as branch manager of the Valley First on Main Street

A Penticton resident since 1999, Helen Goodwin has been with Valley First for almost 20 years, holding several positions within the organization. (Contributed)

Valley First Credit Union has announced that Helen Goodwin will be returning to Penticton as branch manager of its Main Street location, taking the helm of the branch she worked at for the previous five years.

A Penticton resident since 1999, Goodwin has been with Valley First for almost 20 years, holding several positions within the organization before being appointed as branch manager last year at Valley First’s West Kelowna branch.

Goodwin said she’s excited for the opportunity to return home.

“Penticton has always been great to my family and being able to return home in an exciting new role is definitely special,” she said. “Getting the opportunity to re-connect with our members and community partners is what I’m looking forward to the most.”

Goodwin has been an active community supporter over the years, formerly the Treasurer for the Penticton Minor Hockey Association and regularly volunteering at her children’s schools and Feed the Valley events — a Valley First initiative aimed at raising food, funds and awareness for local food banks.

Goodwin lives in Penticton with her husband, two teenage children and the family’s recently adopted Goldendoodle, Daisy.

