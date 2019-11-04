Penticton is getting a HomeSense

A HomeSense box store is opening in Penticton on Nov. 19. (file photo)

Penticton’s retail sector is getting a bit bigger with the addition of a new Homesense store opening its doors on Nov. 19.

The home fashion superstore announced the grand opening takes place at 9 a.m. onNov. 19 at their new location adjacent to Winners at 98 Warren Ave.

“We are very excited about the grand opening of our new store in Penticton,” said the company’s spokesperson, Tamara Robbins Griffith, in the release.

“The HomeSense and Winners superstore will provide our customers who live and work in the area with the convenience, value, quality and brand name selection that HomeSense and Winners are known for. With new items arriving in-store daily, the store will offer shoppers an exciting destination with irresistible finds at exceptional prices.”

Once open, regular store hours will be Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

HomeSense has opened locations around the Okanagan in the past year. In April, a 15,000 square foot store opened in West Kelowna, while the superstore also opened in Vernon in August.

