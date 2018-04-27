Penticton Habitat for Humanity ReStore opens

Habitat for Humanity will open its third ReStore location in the Okanagan on April 28

A third location for Habitat for Humanity Restore will be hosting its grand opening in Penticton on April 28.

The store helps to raise money for Habitat for Humanity, and to provide access to supplies at affordable pricing.

“Restores help keep material out of the landfill and the proceeds from the sales help support Habitat for Humanity Okanagan’s building program here in the Okanagan,” said Neil Smith, chief operations officer Habitat for Humanity Okanagan (HFHO). “Our inventory is 100 per cent donated by local and corporate business and by individuals like you. We ask for good to excellent quality items in all categories.”

The Restores serve as a home decor and building supply store and when the Penticton store holds its opening, it will join the two current locations in Kelowna and West Kelowna. Among the items are new and gently-used products for inside and outside the home and include everything from lighting and flooring, to furniture and major appliances. All are available at affordable prices.

“All product in a ReStore comes from donations,” said Smith. “HFHO ReStores are the strongest in Canada for public donations thanks to a very generous mindset of the population throughout the valley.”

HFHO is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity Canada, a not-for-profit housing organization with a business model which empowers families to invest in home ownership through volunteer labour, proper and timely management and tax-deductible donations of money and materials.

The organization builds and rehabilitates simple, quality houses with the help of homeowner families who serve as the partner for the project. The finished product is then sold to the partner families. For their effort in assisting with the construction, no down payment is required and homes are financed with affordable, no-interest mortgages. Mortgage payments are deposited into a revolving fund, which is used by affiliates to build more homes for more families in need.

During the 20 years it has been operating in the Okanagan Valley, HFHO have been responsible for 22 homes being built and sold and currently has 17 partner families.

All the proceeds from the sales go to funding local Habitat for Humanity building projects. The projects include both full construction and rehabilitation of existing buildings. Currently underway is a 12-unit build in Lake Country, and a project in Penticton is in the initial stages of development.

