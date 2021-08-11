Penticton Chamber announces finalists for 2021 business excellence awards

Award winners will be announced at the Chamber's Starry Night event Oct. 2

The finalists have been announced for the 34th annual

The Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for the 2021 Business Excellence Awards.

On Wednesday morning, at title sponsor Total Restoration Services, the Chamber revealed the finalists in each of 10 Business Excellence Awards categories.

The Penticton Chamber received 120 nominations in 10 award categories, recognizing 89 unique businesses.

Award winners will be announced Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Starry Nights Business Excellence Celebration of Success.

Here are the finalists:

Adaptation & Resilience Excellence – sponsored by Downtown Penticton Association:

– Brodo Kitchen

– Hoodoo Adventures

– The Hamlets at Penticton

Service Excellence – sponsored by Greyback Construction:

– Fountain Tire

– Penticton Meals on Wheels

– Tin Whistle Brewing Company

Workplace Culture Excellence – sponsored by SOICS:

-Cowork Penticton

– Ginza Sushi and Poke

– Nautical Dog Cafe

Community Support Excellence – sponsored by Penticton Western News:

-Barry Beecroft Fuel Distributors

– Graphically Hip

– Total Restoration Services

Not for Profit Excellence – sponsored by Omland Heal Chartered Professional Accountants:

– OSNS Child and Youth Development

– One Sky Community Resources

– South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society

New Business Award – sponsored by Valley First:

-Loki’s Garage

– Long-Haggerty Chartered Professional Accountant

– Meeples and Milkshakes Board Game Cafe

Hospitality Excellence – sponsored by Travel Penticton:

– Skaha Rock Adventures Ltd

– Slackwater Brewing

– The Nest

Young Professional of the Year – sponsored by JCI Penticton & Graphically Hip:

– Cameron Betts

– Nicolette Rodriguez

– Hollie Tayal

Business Leader of the Year – sponsored by TD Canada Trust:

– Lee Agur/Bad Tattoo Brewing

– Cherry Fernandez/SOICS

– Lee and Kevin Smith/Kettle Valley Memorial

Business of the Year – sponsored by Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen:

– Guerard’s Fine Furniture

– Slimline Manufacturing

– Total Restoration Services

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

