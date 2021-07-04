Penticton brewery dedicates proceeds from new cactus sour to Osoyoos Desert Centre

The prickly pear cactus fruit can be found at the Osoyoos Desert Centre. Tin Whiste Brewing has come up with a sour beer using the cactus fruit with five cents from each can going back to the eco-dedicated centre. (Submitted)

Penticton’s founding craft brewery Tin Whistle Brewing has just released their “Queen of Tart,”a sour beer made with over 250 pounds of the prickly pear cactus fruit.

The beer is rosy red, tart but not lip-puckering sour and very fruity, said Tin Whistle’s Alexis Esseltine.

Five cents from every can sold will be donated to the Osoyoos Desert Centre to support their conservation and restoration of one of Canada’s most rare, fragile and endangered ecosystems known as “Canada’s Pocket Desert.”

This semi-arid, antelope-brush ecosystem is home to one of the highest concentrations of rare and at-risk species in Canada. Over 70 per cent of this habitat has been lost forever.

“Tin Whistle’s mission is great beer, less impact” said Esseltine. “Our Queen of Tart Prickly Pear Sour brings this mission to life with proceeds of this beer going directly to support the incredible antelope brush ecosystem here in the Okanagan Valley.”

The Desert Centre appreciates the support.

“Osoyoos Desert Centre is thrilled to receive such great support from a local brewery that aims to keep the environment top of mind in their business” says Jayme Friedt, Osoyoos Desert Centre managing director. “It’s so important to conserve and restore our natural spaces, not only so our children and grandchildren can experience and enjoy this special place in which we live, but also so the threatened species can continue to call it home.”

Tin Whistle’s Queen of Tart is available for a limited time in the brewery’s historic Cannery Trade Centre Penticton taproom as well as throughout the Okanagan in private liquor stores and select bars and restaurants.

Tin Whistle Brewing, founded in 1995, is the original craft brewery of the South Okanagan. The brewery is the first carbon neutral brewery in BC.

There are currently seven breweries on the Penticton Ale Trail.

