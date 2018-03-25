Penticton and Wine Country Chamber selected Cary Schneiderat as their president. Submitted photo

Penticton and Wine Country announces new president and executive

The Penticton and Wine Country selected new President and Executive at Thursday board meeting

The Penticton and Wine Country Chamber selected Cary Schneiderat as their president at their Thursday board meeting.

“I am excited to be back with the chamber board and enjoy the honour of serving the board and our members. I look forward to working with a skilled and engaged board and our terrific staff in what will be a productive year,” Schneiderat said.

Schneiderat is the owner of the Pearce Schneiderat law firm, where he works out of the Penticton office. He has previously served on the chamber’s board of directors.

Related: New board of directors elected to Penticton chamber

In addition, the board selected Don Brown, of Brown Benefits, to take the position of vice-president. Jonathan McGraw, from BDO Canada LLP, will take on the role of treasurer. All three will serve in their positions through 2018 and into 2019.

Immediate past-president Neil Wyper congratulated the new executive, “Cary, Don and Jonathan have been enthusiastic supporters for a long time, and I’m glad they have taken on these roles to lead the chamber this year. With their experience and talents, we’re going to have a great year.”

Previous story
$20,000 of funding up for grabs for facade improvement in the Cariboo
Next story
Comox bicycle company celebrates 30 years

Just Posted

Penticton and Wine Country announces new president and executive

  • 13 hours ago

 

New Official Community Plan to get first reading in Esquimalt

  • 13 hours ago

 

Wildfire recovery and prevention still a hot topic for City and CRD

  • 13 hours ago

 

Water Quality Advisory for Sage Mesa

  • 13 hours ago

 

Most Read