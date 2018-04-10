Parksville-Qualicum Beach tourism group names 2018 board

The new board of the Parksville Qualicum Beach Tourism Association was announced following its annual general meeting at the Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa & Resort in Parksville. From left are, Kim Burden, Paul Drummond, Bob Rogers, Andy Lee, Brett Standerwick, Beth Ross, Leif Bogwald, Robynne Shaw, Bill Luchtemeijier, Sandy Herle, Pat Jiggons, Teresa Patterson Anne Dodson and Arthur Wong. — J.R. Rardon photo

Arthur Wong was returned for his second year as board chair and was joined by Pat Jiggins and Paul Drummond as the Parksville Qualicum Beach Tourism Association hosted its annual general meeting March 29 at the Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort and Conference Centre in Parksville.

Wong, of the Beach Club Resort returns after completing his first year as chair. Jiggins, owner of Arrowsmith Golf Club was voted vice-chair and Drummond, of Tigh-Na-Mara, was appointed treasurer.

The board of directors includes past president Sandy Herle of Close to You, Robynne Shaw of Sunrise Ridge Resort; Leif Bogwald of Vancouver Island Expeditions, Brett Standerwick of Fairwinds Golf Club, Andy Lee of Ocean Crest Motel, Beth Ross of the Parksville and District Chamber of Commerce, Marc LaCouvée of Royal LePage and Qualicum Beach Chamber of Commerce, and non-voting directors Kim Burden (City of Parksville councillor/Chamber of Commerce), Anne Dodson (QB Chamber of Commerce), Bill Luchtmeijer (Qualicum Beach councillor) and Bob Rogers (RDN director, Electoral Area E).

— NEWS Staff