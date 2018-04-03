Parksville, Qualicum Beach, Coombs projects finalists in commercial building awards

The Mid-Island Co-op liquor store, built last year along the Alberni Highway in Parksville, is one of several local commercial buildings names as finalists in the annual VIREB building awards. — J.R. Rardon photo

Commercial building projects in Parksville, Qualicum Beach and Coombs are among the record total of 54 buildings that have made the cut as finalists in the 11th annual Vancouver Island Real Estate Board Commercial Building Awards.

The award ceremony is set for April 19 at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre in Nanaimo.

Parksville finalists are the Mid-Island Co-op liquor store and the Kingsley Manor housing project. In Qualicum Beach, Quality Foods and the city’s Memorial Avenue rain garden and retention pond are both finalists. And in Coombs, Zolena Boutique, part of the Coombs Country Market, has been selected after moving into a new facility across the street from the iconic Goats on the Roof building.

The awards celebrate the best in commercial, community and industrial buildings north of the Malahat on Vancouver Island, which were completed between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2017.

A team of independent judges chooses the winners in the 12 categories of these awards: Retail, Retail Renovation, Office, Mixed Use, Institutional, Institutional Renovation, Community Amenity, Hospitality Renovation, Multi-Family Apartment, Multi-Family Townhome, Multi-Family Renovation and Seniors.

The 2017 Judges’ Choice Award Winner for Best Overall Entry was the St. Paul’s Centre for Ministry in Nanaimo.

Additional finalists are, by community:

Tofino: Cypre Corner, Ty Histanis Health Centre.

Ucluelet: Toquaht-Macoah, Welcome Bay.

Nanaimo: Nanaimo Audi, Pacific Station Phase 3, Ariyah Place, 1847 & 1849 Dufferin Crescent, Kiwanis Soroptomist Dining Room Addition, Kw’umut Lelum Child and Family Services building, Best Western Northgate renovation, 130 Vancouver Avenue, Stirling Heights, Nelson Ridge Townhomes, Painted Village, Franklyn Heights, Pinestone Estates, Timberwood Trail, Forest Glen Manor, Malaspina Care Residence, Eden Gardens, Nanaimo Memory & Complex Care.

Ladysmith: Oyster Bay Esso/Tim Horton’s, Meadow Woods.

Port Hardy: Royal LePage Advance Realty, Kwa’lilas Hotel.

Campbell River: Mariner Square, Steve Marshall Ford, Dairy Queen, Strathcona Toyota, Campbell River Search & Rescue Station, North Island Hospital (Campbell River).

Comox Valley: Extreme Ends Salon and Spa, River Walk Centre, North Island Hospital (Courtenay), Hornby Island Fire Hall, I Belong Centre, Twin Sail Buildings, The Ambleside.

Cowichan Valley: Wendy’s Restaurant, Duncan Nissan, 373 Coronation Avenue, Dakova Square, Cowichan Women Against Violence building, Cowichan Tribes Administration & Lands building expansion, Cowichan Sportsplex, CVRD Bings Creek Recycling Centre, Maple Woods, Sequoia Lifestyle Homes.

Tickets must be purchased by Monday, April 16. Tickets for the awards are $125 and are available at www.businessexaminer.ca/events.

Gold sponsors of the event are Re/MAX Commercial, MNP LLP and Coastal Community Credit Union. Category sponsors are NAI Commercial, Yellow Sheet Review, Herold Engineering, Invest Comox Valley and the Vancouver Island Conference Centre. Black Press is the Media Sponsor, and Business Examiner Vancouver Island coordinates the event.

For further information, contact Mark MacDonald at Business Examiner at 1-866-758-2684 Ext. 120 or email: mark@businessexaminer.ca.

— NEWS Staff