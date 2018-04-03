Parksville, Qualicum Beach, Coombs projects finalists in commercial building awards

Commercial building projects in Parksville, Qualicum Beach and Coombs are among the record total of 54 buildings that have made the cut as finalists in the 11th annual Vancouver Island Real Estate Board Commercial Building Awards.
The award ceremony is set for April 19 at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre in Nanaimo.
Parksville finalists are the Mid-Island Co-op liquor store and the Kingsley Manor housing project. In Qualicum Beach, Quality Foods and the city’s Memorial Avenue rain garden and retention pond are both finalists. And in Coombs, Zolena Boutique, part of the Coombs Country Market, has been selected after moving into a new facility across the street from the iconic Goats on the Roof building.
The awards celebrate the best in commercial, community and industrial buildings north of the Malahat on Vancouver Island, which were completed between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2017.
A team of independent judges chooses the winners in the 12 categories of these awards: Retail, Retail Renovation, Office, Mixed Use, Institutional, Institutional Renovation, Community Amenity, Hospitality Renovation, Multi-Family Apartment, Multi-Family Townhome, Multi-Family Renovation and Seniors.
Tickets must be purchased by Monday, April 16. Tickets for the awards are $125 and are available at www.businessexaminer.ca/events.
Gold sponsors of the event are Re/MAX Commercial, MNP LLP and Coastal Community Credit Union. Black Press is the Media Sponsor, and Business Examiner Vancouver Island coordinates the event.
For further information, contact Mark MacDonald at Business Examiner at 1-866-758-2684 Ext. 120 or email: mark@businessexaminer.ca.
— NEWS Staff