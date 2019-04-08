Parksville Downtown Business Association appoints new officers

Sandy Herle of Close to You Ladies Fashion and Lingerie was named the Parksville Downtown Business Association’s new president for 2019-20. - Karly Blats photo

The Parksville Downtown Business Association (PDBA) has appointed its officers for 2019-20.

They are: president Sandy Herle, Close to You Ladies Fashion and Lingerie; vice-president Kristy Lotzien, Soak Essentials Marketplace; and secretary-treasurer Nicole Thomas, RBC Royal Bank.

Other directors elected to the PDBA board at its recent annual general beeting are Michelle Jones, Timberlake-Jones Engineering, and Carol Ormiston, Parksville Home Hardware.

They join continuing director Helen Dyck, Marlin Travel.

The Parksville Downtown Business Association administers Parksville’s downtown Business Improvement Area. Its programs include: group marketing and promotion campaigns; online business directory at www.parksvilledowntown.ca; downtown youth ambassadors; Christmas Bright Friday light-up event and Alberni Highway lights; street banners; downtown walking map; and façade improvement and security grants.

Currently its largest initiative is a downtown pedestrian wayfinding system in partnership with the City of Parksville. The first phase of this project — new gateway signs to Parksville Downtown — was completed in 2018. Phase two will be installed this year.

• Arthur Wong, general manager of Parksville’s Beach Club Resort, has accepted a position with Accent Inns of Richmond. Wong was also serving as chairman of the Parksville Qualicum Beach Tourism Association and was a past vice-chairman of Tourism Vancouver Island.

• A new pharmacy has opened at the old PQB News office on Middleton Avenue. Tablet Pharmacy is independent, locally owned and operated by Aki and Penny Shah. They are a full pharmacy also offer specialized services like skin analysis and customized skin care products, and an on-site herbalist.

• Pope and Sons Refrigeration Ltd. in Parksville has new management: Chuck Clara and Cathy Pope. Any questions, they can be reached at 250-248-5477. The business has won the Carrier (HVAC) President’s Award for the fourth year in a row.

• Domino’s Pizza has opened a new store in Shelly Square in Parksville, featuring ‘sit-down’ tables. Justin Smith is the new franchisee. For information, call 250-248-9296

• Bodyworks Fitness has opened its third location in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area, at No. 1, 141 Fourth Ave. in Qualicum Beach. Call Gurdeep Nagra at 250-740-1711 for more information.

• There is a new U-Haul neighbourhood dealer in Parksville. Miles D Automotive a,t 1002 Herring Gull Way Unit A, is now offering U-Haul products and services, including trucks, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes. For information, contact Miles D Automotive partners Julie and Brian Zimmer. Call (778) 842-0217.

• Save-On-Foods Parksville has a new manager, Craig Lee.

• A new auto sales business has opened in Coombs, Miracle Truck and Car Company. Steve and Michelle Dobish can be reached at 250-594-9595.

— NEWS Staff

