Parksville chamber names finalists for annual business awards

Parksville & District Chamber of Commerce will be holding its Business Achievement Awards ceremony on March 19 at the Parksville Community Centre. (File photo)

The Parksville & District Chamber of Commerce is once again honouring outstanding businesses and service individuals in the community.

The chamber announced the finalists in each of the seven categories, with winners officially honoured at the Business Achievement Awards ceremony March 19 at the Parksville Community Centre.

With the help of a selection committee that reviewed each of the submitted nominations, the three finalists in each category are:

Service Excellence Award

• M&N Mattress & Sofa

• Rock-A-Bear Baby Swag & Spa

• Innovate Dance Arts

Small Business of the Year

• The Tool Shed

• Up Beets Rawthentic Eatery

• Tablet Pharmacy

Large Business of the Year

• Bravenet Marketing

• Eat Fresh Urban Market

• Cascadia Martial Arts

Tourism & Hospitality – Destination PQB

• McMillan Arts Centre

• Morningstar Farm

• North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre

Outstanding Workplace – Employer of the Year

• Robbins & Co., CPA

• Bayview Strata Services

• Paradise Child Care Centre

Young Professional of the Year

• Stephanie Walker, D-Stress Fitness Inc.

• Breanna Quinney, La Vida Lashes and Boutique

• Corrie Smith, Shades of Green

Not for Profit of the Year

• Arrowsmith Health Care (2011) Society

• Royal Canadian Legion Mount Arrowsmith, Branch 49

• Haven Society

READ MORE: PQBeat: Parksville and District Chamber of Commerce executive director Kim Burden

The recipient of this year’s Community Spirit Award, sponsored by the Society of Organized Services, is Parksville-Qualicum Community Foundation. The award recognizes a business or individual that has demonstrated exceptional commitment to developing and encouraging community spirit and pride.

New this year is the Chamber Award: A unique award that does not receive nominations from the public but rather is selected by the chamber board of directors and staff. Individuals, organizations or businesses are selected because they support the chamber events, programs and initiatives throughout the year. They are a Chamber Cheerleader.

The first annual award recipient: Bill Rutledge, manager Thrifty Foods.

To learn more about the event or to purchase tickets: www.parksvillechamber.com or 250-248-3613.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Parksville Qualicum Beach News