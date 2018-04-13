Parksville chamber elects new board

The new Parksville & District Chamber of Commerce board from left: Jeannie Maltesen, Brian McLean, Tamara Schmidt, Andy Lankester, Robynne Shaw, Dave Willie, Meghan Walker, Terry Kerr, Tricia Korkowski and Rakaia McCarthy-Clark. Absent from photo: Bill McKinney, Dee McKinney, Philip Perry and Luc Ouellet. — Submitted by Lisa Wallace

The Parksville & District Chamber of Commerce new board of directors was announced Thursday night (April 12) at the annual general meeting held at Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort and Conference Centre.

“We are so fortunate to have these volunteers join our board,” said Dave Willie, president of the Parksville & District Chamber of Commerce. “We have the right team in place and we are enthusiastic and committed to the direction of the Chamber. We want to build on the success we have had serving our members and community in 2017.”

The membership elected the renewal of the current executive: president — Dave Willie (Black and White Event Rental); president-elect – Jeannie Maltesen (Vancouver Island University); vice-president – Andy Lankester (Harris Oceanside Chevrolet); treasurer – Terry Kerr (Bayview Strata Services); and past-president – Bill McKinney (Parks West Business Products)

The appointment of five new directors: Tricia Korkowski (Coastal Colour Printing); Rakaia McCarthy-Clark (Mercedes Lane); Luc Ouellet (School District 69); Brian McLean (Core Insurance Solutions); and Tamara Schmidt (CIBC).

Four directors are also returning to complete the second year of their two-year term: Robynne Shaw (Sunrise Ridge Resort); Dee McKinney (PQ Self Storage); Philip Perry (Coyote’s Coffee); and Meghan Walker (Royal LePage).

The chamber is a member-driven, volunteer-led organization that works collaboratively with businesses and community to help create a healthy and prosperous local economy. The chamber’s board promotes the organization’s mission, provides financial oversight, ethical and legal governance and ensures a sustainable future for the chamber.

For more information on the Parksville & District Chamber of Commerce, visit www.parksvillechamber.com.

— Submitted by the Parksville & District Chamber of Commerce