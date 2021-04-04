Parksville Career Centre to hold virtual hiring sessions in April

Several virtual mini-hiring sessions are scheduled for local Parksville businesses in April. (Submitted art)

The Parksville Career Centre is encouraging residents to ‘work local’ and support struggling employers so they can get back to business.

Throughout the month of April, the centre will host a series of targeted mini-hiring sessions online via Zoom.

The hiring sessions will allow participants to meet employers, share information about themselves and learn about employment opportunities and work environments.

Employers in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area find it increasingly difficult to hire staff while demands for services increase as the warmer weather arrives.

“More than ever, our economy needs local residents’ support via employment”, says Cheryl Dill, executive director at the centre. “We appeal to residents whether 16 years or 65 years old – seek employment locally, support your own health and wellness through engagement in your community. You will help yourself and our economy grow through employment.”

The following is the schedule of the mini-hiring sessions in the first two weeks of April:

• On April 6 and April 8, accommodation providers: the Beach Club Resort, Sunrise Ridge Waterfront Resort, Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort, Qualicum Beach Inn, Pacific Shores Resort and Spa, Riverside Resort Motel and Campground, Ocean Crest Motel, Coombs Country Campground.

• On April 7, golf course and landscaping:Brigadoon Golf Course, Morningstar Golf Club Ltd and Blooming Lovely Landscaping.

• On April 13, health related services: Bayshore Home Health, Berwick Retirement Communities, Comfort Keepers, Nurse Next Door.

• On April 15, food and beverage: The Bayside Oceanfront Resort Restaurant, Boston Pizza, Old Country Market (Cuckoo Trattoria & Pizzeria, La Taqueria Mexican Cantina, The Market Restaurant).

The manager of marketing and operations at the career caentre, Lori Koop, has plans underway for the last two weeks of April, and said “there is still time for businesses to participate.”

For more information, or to pre-register for a virtual hiring sessions, individuals can call the centre at 250-248-3205 or visit the website at www.careercentre.org.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

