Over 10,000 people visit B.C. Interior RV Show

From Friday, April 6 to the Sunday, April 8 the annual B.C. Interior RV Show took place in Penticton.

Despite the raining weather last weekend, the seventh annual B.C. Interior RV Show was deemed a success by organizers.

The event hosted 10,774 visitors through the South Okanagan Events Centre and the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre entrances over the three days. Guests purchased a $5 wristband that was good for the whole weekend with the net proceeds being donated to charity.

Organizers said as a result of the success of the event and the overwhelming community support, the directors of the society are thrilled with 1,188 pounds of food donations received for The Salvation Army Community Food Bank. This brings the seven year collection amount to almost 13,000 lbs of non-perishable food.

The 2019 event dates will again be in April. For more information on the event, visit www.bcinteriorrvshow.ca.

