Out and About at the Duncan-Cowichan Chamber Business Expo

The Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce's Business Expo and Community Social was well attended with participants and visitors appreciating the new format this year.

The event was held at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre and was co-sponsored by Island Savings. Clockwise: Tiffany Auvinen and Jill Lawrence with Chamber director Karen Bresler of KBL Law at her booth; Carlo Brizzi served up some tasty items from The Italian Kitchen; Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit’s booth was a popular stop.

Photographer Bob Vanderford displayed some of his amazing portraits; Visitors enjoyed the casual, mixer feel to the Expo; Louis Bazinet of Edward Jones had an opportunity to meet with future clients.

The 89.7 Juice FM team brought their energy and on-site coverage to the Business Expo.