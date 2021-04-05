ONLINE farmers’ market brings more OFFLINE family time

Save time and support local farmers in the Lower Mainland by shopping the online farmer's market at DirectFood.store!

Shop your favourite local farm stands from home, and get fresh, healthy deliveries to your door!

There was a moment last year when the pandemic slowed everything down and many of us had more time. We got to spend extra time with our families, grow gardens, support local businesses and craft healthy home-cooked meals from scratch.

But then remote learning ramped up alongside the stresses of working from home, lines at grocery stores got longer, and suddenly there was less time for the things that matter most.

DirectFood.store is here to help families get back on track. The online grocery platform gives busy families access to healthy, organic fresh foods from local farms in the Lower Mainland. You choose the products you want (from countless local producers you already know and love), DirectFood.store picks up your fresh items and delivers them directly to your doorstep on the same day of collection — it’s that simple!

We all want to support the local economy and enjoy fresh, healthy products from our local farmers. With DirectFood.store, you can order from farms anywhere from Chilliwack to Vancouver — you don’t have to spend hours driving to different markets anymore, and you certainly don’t have to wrangle a pile of mystery vegetables from a farm subscription box.

Just healthy, fresh ingredients, delivered right to your door.

From the farm to your table

Shopping at DirectFood.store is a great way to support your local farmers too. When you order online, farmers know exactly how much to pick and therefore less food is being wasted. And you can get more than just Fraser Valley veggies delivered — order locally roasted coffee, small batch jam and honey, organic olive oil, traditionally smoked salmon and even local craft beer!

The process is quite straightforward: simply select your favourite products from as many farms and vendors as you like, and add them to your cart online. When you’re ready to place the order, choose a delivery date that’s convenient for you. DirectFood.store delivers everywhere from Chilliwack to Vancouver every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Once confirmed, they will email you with the time window of delivery a day prior to the date of delivery, or you can leave a cooler on your porch.

Save time, support your local economy and nurture your growing family with healthy, quality ingredients. Another plus? It doesn’t even cost extra to get this convenience! DirectFood.store prices are the same as what you’d find at the farm stand.

Free delivery this spring!

For all of April and May DirectFood.store is offering free delivery with no minimum purchase. Start shopping online at https://directfood.store and bring the farm directly to your kitchen table today!

DirectFood.store delivers farm fresh products from all your favourite road-side stands, straight to your door!

