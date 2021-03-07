‘One man show,’ The Cabbie in the #YYJ cultivates 45,000 followers on Instagram

Ronald Schinners, owner of The Cabbie in the #YYJ, opened his taxi service in the West Shore last month. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)

A new taxi service is aiming to raise the roof for riders on the West Shore.

Ronald Schinners, owner of The Cabbie in the #YYJ, started up his business last month and is adding some spice to the experience of taking a cab.

“I’m a one man show,” said Schinners, who worked as a cab driver for the last five years before branching off on his own. “I promoted myself. It was time.”

Business has been going well so far for Schinners, who has stirred up a considerable amount of social media attention with an 45K following on his Instagram page.

“When you’re awesome, people watch you,” Schinners chuckled. “I make it a fun ride.”

Schinners allows people to put on whatever music they like, and will often rap for customers. Along with his popular social media page, Schinners has created a website where he sells merchandise such as T-Shirts.

There have been a few roadblocks in getting his business going, Schinners said, but things are now rolling smoothly and he enjoys driving on the West Shore. Schinners has had regular customers over the years who inspire him to keep moving forward in the taxi service industry.

“The people are the best part. There are some great people out there and that’s why I keep doing what I do,” said Schinners.

Those who wish ride with The Cabbie in the #YYJ can contact 250-508-770.

