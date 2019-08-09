Oldcastle APG acquires Abbotsford Concrete Products

Company says acquisition expands product offerings and manufacturing capabilities

Oldcastle APG, a manufacturer of hardscape building products, has announced the acquisition of Abbotsford Concrete Products.

APG says the acquisition will enable the company to expand product offerings and manufacturing capabilities in western Canada.

Abbotsford Concrete Products was founded in 1989 by Clifford Leach, and established

itself as a leader in the hardscapes industry in western Canada under the direction of sons Chris and Bob Leach.

They say that the company has strong dealer relationships, exceptional product quality, innovative engineering, and a proven operational focus.

Oldcastle APG adds two production facilities in connection with the acquisition.

President Tim Ortman said increased manufacturing capacity strengthens the company’s ability to service western Canada with a full line of pavers, slabs and retaining walls.

“With a shared dedication to hardscape professionals, Abbotsford is a well-established, quality manufacturer that aligns well with our hardscapes portfolio,” he said.

“Having Abbotsford join Oldcastle APG will allow us to better serve our customers with broader access to our products and services.”

Oldcastle APG, a CRH company, provides outdoor living and building products, with strong positions in concrete masonry, hardscapes, bagged dry-mixes, lawn and garden and composite decking.

Oldcastle APG is part of CRH’s building products division.

CRH is the leading building materials business in the world, employing approximately 90,000 people at over 3,700 operating locations in 32 countries worldwide.