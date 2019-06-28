Okanagan’s first legal cannabis store opens

Okangan entrepreneurs Sarah and Carson Ballantyne are excited to announce that they are opening the Okanagan’s first Spiritleaf location on July 1, 2019.

“The end of prohibition is the start of something incredible in the Okanagan!” Spiritleaf states.

Spiritleaf is a cannabis retail company with stores across Alberta, Saskatchewa and B.C. The news Vernon store (located at 102, 2500 53rd Ave.) is one of several Okanagan locations opening soon. Kelowna, West Kelowna and Penticton are also slated to open locations.

The store will provide a premium consumer experience in a welcoming and comfortable environment.

“Our goal: to be a knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis and information on recreational cannabis,” Spiritleaf states.

The store will offer a curated collection of leading cannabis brands. In addition, Spiritleaf’s parent company Inner Spirit Holdings (ISH) is developing its own proprietary products, delivering vertical integration from seed to store. Spiritleaf’s partnership with Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. also provides stores with world class expertise and additional supply from premium producers.

Spiritleaf and ISH are the first cannabis company to be granted membership into the Canadian Franchise Association. They are establishing a chain of recreational cannabis dispensaries with the vision of becoming the leading recreational cannabis retail chain in Canada.

