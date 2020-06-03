Okanagan resort ready to sparkle post COVID-19

Sparkling Hill ready to reopen following more than two months of being closed

Since being dulled more than two months ago, an Okanagan gem is once again ready to shine.

Sparkling Hill Resort, just south of Vernon near Predator Ridge, will welcome guests June 15.

“Since temporarily closing our doors on March 21st, we have been anxiously counting down the days until we could safely reopen our beloved Sparkling Hill,” said Hans-Peter Mayr, CEO.

But strolling into the luxurious resort won’t look the same as it did pre-COVID-19.

“It is essential that this reopening happens in a way that protects that health and safety of our guests and our team members,” Mayr said.

A plan for safety and sanitization is being implemented throughout the resort. Key features include automatic temperature checks upon entry to the building for guests and team members alike, stringent sanitization protocols, allowing for proper social distancing in all common areas, and temporarily implementing a delicious a la carte menu for breakfast in PeakFine Restaurant to replace the buffet.

The three pools, Kneipp Waterway, Tea and Serenity relaxation rooms, spa services, and restaurants will be available, however the steams and saunas will initially remain closed until public health precautions can be practiced in the area and the resort is confident it is safe to reopen.

“These past few months have been incredibly stressful and trying for many of us,” said Mayr. “We are so happy to be able to resume offering an experience that is focused on rest, relaxation, and most importantly you and your well-being. This is something that is needed now more than ever before.”

