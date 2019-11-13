Okanagan pubs pour support for prostate

Reri and Shane Fuson, owners of Mr. Mike's Casual in Vernon â€” which is supporting the Pubs for Prostate during the month of November. (Morning Star file photo)

A couple local businesses are serving up support for men’s health with the Pubs for Prostate event.

The annual campaign is underway for the month of November at Vernon’s Mr. Mikes and Lake Country’s Turtle Bay Pub.

Each location has selected a beverage item, which will see $1 from every sale donated to Prostate Cancer B.C.

At Mr. Mikes, it’s Bad Tattoo’s Peanut Butter and Chocolate Porter. Turtle Bay’s supporting beverage is Big Rock’s Irish Red.

With prostate cancer being the number of cancer for men, it was an easy decision for Peter Rohmer to support the cause.

“I am 41, so I think it’s a good cause to be involved in. Any kind of awareness helps,” said Rohmer, who is the former manager at Turtle Bay and now the current general manager at Mr. Mikes.

While these are the only two Okanagan restaurants involved in the cause, the other Pubs for Prostate locations taking part in B.C. are:

Burnaby – Firefighters Public House

Cranbrook – The Heid Out

Harrison Mills – Sasquatch Inn Pub

Kamloops – Duffy’s Pub, Fox N’ Hounds Pub, Red Collar Brewing Co.

Langley – Jimy Mac’s Pub

Maple Ridge – Witchcraft

Pitt Meadows – Jolly Coachman

Port Hardy – Sporty Bar & Grill

Prince George – Nelly’s Pub

Revelstoke – River City Pub

Richmond – Legends Pub

Salt Spring Island – Moby’s Pub

Surrey – Jolly Mac’s Pub

Vancouver – Darby’s Pub, Carlos O’Bryan’s

Victoria – Moon Under Water

Prostate Cancer Foundation BC (PCFBC) is a volunteer-based organization that represents B.C.’s prostate cancer patients, their families and communities. The Foundation was established in 1998 by a group of prostate cancer survivors who saw the need to raise monies in order to fund and support research into the causes, detection, prevention and the treatment of prostate cancer. The Foundation also provides programs for survivourship, advocacy and to increase awareness about the prevention, detection and treatment of prostate cancer. PCFBC is a registered charity led by a board of directors, an executive director and is supported by its many volunteers and support groups throughout the province.

