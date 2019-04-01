Okanagan Beer Festival pours it on for 2019

How do you improve a beer festival that attracts thousands of enthusiasts from across the Okanagan, southern BC and across the border? You give them even more to love!

“We have so many events happening that we’re growing to eight days,” says the Great Okanagan Beer Festival’s Brittia Thompson.

Presented by the Train Station Pub, the festival runs May 5 to 12, with the exciting main event filling Waterfront Park Saturday, May 11.

“It’s a fantastic way for people to check out all the different breweries and enjoy great music at a beautiful location on Saturday, plus lots of special events planned throughout the week. This year we have tonnes of new brewers and for a lot it will be their first festival.”

Beer-infused fun: Head to the Train Station Pub for a full week of beer-infused festivities, including a four-course beer pairing dinner, Beer Trivia Night, Pregame Brunch and of course, the Official Afterparty!

Beer + yoga?! Lululemon Kelowna’s Drink Up + Down Dog returns with yoga and brews together at The Forum Kelowna Wednesday, May 8. Instructors Drew Hertz & Kelly Day guide you through an evening of yoga, connection and some of Okanagan’s finest craft beer. All ticket sales support the United Way CSO Bus Pull, but don’t wait – spots will fill quickly!

Match kick-off: The Kick-Off Party returns to the MATCH Eatery & Public House Thursday, May 9. Savour $6 wings, local ciders and beer, live music and amazing prizes, including Main Event tickets!

The Main Event: On May 11, the festival fills Waterfront Park with 60+ breweries and more than 120 varieties of craft beverages, complemented by food trucks, games and more. “The whole experience of sampling local beers with your friends, with bands playing in the background, it’s pretty amazing,” Thompson says.

And if cider is more to your liking, you’ll find that tasty tipple, too!

The stellar music lineup pairs perfectly with the beverages on offer. Kelowna’s Ancient Engines bring their indie alt-rock sound, while Whistler’s Red Chair returns with high-energy set. Wrapping up is Vancouver’s Small Town Artillery, chosen by CBC Searchlight judges as one of 2018’s top 100 Artists in Canada.

Partial proceeds from the event support charitable partner the Natures Wild Neighbours Society, founded by artist Robert Bateman in 1999.

You’ll also find an onsite raffle with the opportunity to win beer for a year, plus a custom metal fireplace, perfect for the summer nights to come – interactive games, Forged Axe Throwing and more!

Gates open at noon with the last entry at 4 p.m.

Get your tickets today! General Admission and All Access passes are on sale now at gobf.ca and include an official festival sampling mug, beer tokens and lots more. Don’t wait – limited quantities are available.

Volunteer! If you’re age 19+, come join the fun. Various shifts are available for the Main Event and Friday night set-up on, and all volunteers receive an event t-shirt and food voucher.

Learn more at gobf.ca and follow on Facebook for the latest announcements. Cheers!