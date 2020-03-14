Oceanside Initiatives has office grand opening

From left: Mayor Ed Mayne, Parksville, Jean Maltesen, President, Parksville & District Chamber of Commerce, Ian Thorpe, Regional District of Nanaimo Chair and Kim Burden, Executive Director, Parksville & District Chamber of Commerce. (Submitted photo)

Oceanside Initiatives had the grand opening of their office last month, which will allow for office spaces, meeting rooms and administrative supports.

It’s described as “a collaboration of community business stakeholders in the Parksville Qualicum Beach region focusing on business retention and expansion programs, data collection and analysis, as well as managing a co-working office space.”

“The plan will focus on programs and projects that give businesses the tools they need to expand, develop and succeed,” said Corry Hostetter, Oceanside Initiatives project manager, in a press release. “And, by doing so, harness the potential of the current business climate as well as honour our community’s values of innovation, creativity and respect for the environment.”

Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, said the office is an example of what smaller places are doing to strengthen their local economy.

“Partnerships like this support community organizations and employers to work together to increase employment opportunities,” he said.

— NEWS staff, submitted

