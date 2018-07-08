Ocean Grove development moves forward

The first three phases include construction of 61 units

The City of Colwood has development permit applications for the first three phases of the new Two Waters project in Ocean Grove. (Photo courtesy of Ocean Grove)

The City of Colwood has received and is considering development permit applications for the first three phases of the new project called Two Waters in the Ocean Grove development.

The City confirmed the first three phases of the project will consist of a total of 61 units, including two-storey townhouses and a four-storey apartment building.

The Ocean Grove project has changed hands multiple times and is now owned by Vanlux Development Inc.

The project gained momentum in 2015, with plans in place from Seacliff Properties Ltd. to add another proposed 795 units to the 88 existing ones, but development stalled to a halt.

Neighbours in the area expressed concerns about the height of the buildings upon completion, density, traffic, and safety and access during construction. After a public hearing in March 2015, the developer agreed to off-site amenities during construction, upgrades to sidewalks, installation of a curb and gutter on roads surrounding the site, and a provision to extend sewer lines to Seafield Road.

On-site amenities included 13 acres on the property be kept as a park and 4.5 acres of riparian and a trail network that could eventually link to trails at Royal Roads and Coburg Peninsula Park.

There is no word on when Vanlux plans to start construction in the area. Vanlux did not want to comment on the project at this time.

