Norwegian man connects with B.C. brewery creating beer in ancestor’s honour

Captain Hans Krabol descendent reached out to Maple Ridge brewer after learning beer bears his name

“Here’s some of the Krabol family drinking Krabol beer, which they reportedly “very much enjoyed,” said Hans Krabol (right). To the left of him is his son, Gunner, his daughter, Nina, her husband, Trond-Magne, and their children Oda and Havard. (Foamers’ Folly/Special to The News)

In January of this year, Foamers’ Folly Brewing Co. released a limited-run beer called Krabol, in collaboration with Amsterdam Garden Centre in Pitt Meadows.

Amsterdam provided Quince from their family tree and we used a special Norwegian yeast called ‘kveik,’ said Kevin McLean, creative coordinator at Foamers’ Folly.

“We named the beer ‘Krabol’ after an early 19th century ship captain named Hans Krabol, who facilitated trade between Amsterdam and Norway,” he explained.

“We felt it tied together the various elements of the beer and also fit with the brewery’s theme of being ‘uniquely adventurous’ through constant exploration.”

The beer had been sold out for several months when the brewery was contacted by a man named Hans Kråbøl from Norway.

Hans explained that Captain Hans Krabol was his great great great grandfather’s brother and was very surprised to find the beer online bearing his namesake.

Hans sent the brewery photos of paintings of the 19th century captain, as well as a model of his ship.

“The paintings do not at all resemble the image on the label,” McLean said. “Had we seen those photos before we designed the label, perhaps we would have given Krabol a more realistic persona.”

He asked Foamers’ Folly why the beer was named Krabol and McLean explained the story and that it was symbolic of their partnership with Amsterdam Garden Centre and the beer’s Norwegian yeast.

“I think he was as equally surprised and delighted as we were,” said McLean. “We never dreamed that something like this would happen.”

While the brewery had been sold out of the beer for several months, they began a hunt for some Krabol to send to Hans.

“Luckily we had tucked a single four-pack away and one of our brewers, Eilish, found it!” McLean recounted.

“We sent that off to Hans’ farm in Norway and he sent us back a photo of him enjoying it with his family.”

Hans also explained that the farm he lives on has been in his family for several centuries and that it was frequently the home of Captain Hans Krabol, himself.

“Sometimes you get the feeling that things are just meant to be, and this was one of those times,” McLean reflected.

“To connect with someone on the other side of the world over a beer is really compelling for us.”

