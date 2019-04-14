Practical nursing student Desmond Rutherford learns about the proper care and assessment of an IV with a patient simulator in NIC’s Practical Nursing labs. SUBMITTED PHOTO

North Island College’s nursing program receives provincial recognition

The BC College of Nursing Professionals awards NIC with a four-year recognition

The BC College of Nursing Professionals (BCCNP) has recognized North Island College’s Practical Nursing program for its high quality curriculum and faculty.

The BCCNP is the largest health care college in Western Canada, representing licenced practical nurses (LPNs), registered nurses (RNs), registered psychiatric nurses (RPNs) and nurse practitioners (NPs). Part of its mandate is to review and recognize education programs and courses.

NIC’s program received a four-year recognition, and the program does not have to be reviewed again until 2024.

“Receiving a four-year recognition acknowledges the strength of our teaching and learning processes,” said RaeAnn Hartman, associate dean of health and human services at NIC. “It’s a wonderful recognition of the hard work our faculty does to ensure our students develop to the highest possible professional standard.”

NIC’s Practical Nursing program supports students as they develop the knowledge, skills and abilities to become a licensed practical nurse, including more than 650 hours of hands-on clinical practice hours in communities across the region.

The next intake of NIC’s Practical Nursing program begins in September in Port Alberni. To learn more and to apply, visit www.nic.bc.ca/health-human-services.

Previous story
Caught in the middle of folk and jazz
Next story
Oceanview Development land up for $24M in Prince Rupert

Just Posted

Most Read

  • ‘The Foreigner’ returns to Chemainus Theatre

    More than 20 years later, enduring farce back hoping to bring laughter with it

  • New memorial wall at cemetery

    In a continuing effort to keep Forest Lawn Cemetery current with evolving public demand, a memorial wall is now available for families to commemorate their loved ones.

  • Just in Time choirs offer up spring concert in Courtenay

    On Saturday, April 27, join the three Just in Time choirs at the Sid Williams Theatre at 7 p.m. and do a little dreaming.

  • North Island College’s nursing program receives provincial recognition

    The BC College of Nursing Professionals awards NIC with a four-year recognition

  • Socially lonely in the digital age

    The Vancouver Foundation recently released the results of a detailed survey on social relationships in the City of Vancouver. The result showed that a significant number of people of all ages reported difficulty in establishing social networks on arrival. Even people who had been residents for four or five years suggested that they could not identify themselves as part of a specific "circle of friends". Many reasons were given for this seeming inability to meet new people including geography, weather and the inability or reluctance of people to socialize outside their own racial group.

  • Oak Bay High students take over Bowker restoration

    Students will lead restoration, maintenance for portion of Bowker Creek

  • Lake of the Trees Bible Camp celebrates 50th with an auction

    The camp raised over $10,000