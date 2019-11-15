North Island College to offer free menstrual products

North Island College and the North Island Students’ Union (NISU) are partnering to make menstrual products available for free to NIC students.

The Aunt Flow dispensers will be installed in one female-identified washroom, one male-identified washroom and one gender neutral washroom at each campus location. Each dispenser will be filled with pads and tampons, which will be available for free.

“We’re excited to be able to partner with NIC to make these products available at all four NIC campuses,” said Carissa Wilson, NISU Organiser, College Relations, in a press release. “Menstrual products are a necessity, and they are also expensive. If your period arrives unexpectedly – as it does for 86 per cent of those who experience menstruation – knowing you can easily access the products you need provides peace of mind for our members, all NIC students.”

“This project helps to reduce barriers for our students,” added NIC President John Bowman. “No student should have to miss class or have their studies impacted by not being able to access menstrual products.”

The project was piloted at the Comox Valley campus last year and is now being expanded to Campbell River, Port Alberni and Mixalakwila (Port Hardy) campuses.

NISU is also working with the United Way, signing on to the Period Promise campaign to provide free menstrual products for the union staff members.

“We’re seeing a growing conversation about how important it is to have accessible and affordable menstrual products,” said Wilson. “We’re proud NIC can be an institution other post-secondaries can look to as an example of how to implement this kind of project.”