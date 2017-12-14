Nootka Marina Adventures makes further moves to reduce environmental impacts

As the largest fishing resort operator in British Columbia, Nootka Marine Adventures has implemented additional policies to minimize the environmental impact on its pristine marine environment. With a land-based resort and two floating resorts, general manager Adele Larkin says the business has a vested interest in protecting the natural environment.

Nootka Marine Adventures (NMA) has been proactive in implementing a number of operational best practices to ensure we meet and in many cases exceed environmental requirements. These include state-of-the-art tertiary waste and water treatment, solar power, raw food waste and food management, recycling of plastics, the use of environmentally friendly cleaning materials and proactive fuel spill protocols.

NMA also ensures that food served to guests is locally sourced and that every effort for coordinated deliveries are used to get product to its three resorts.

To introduce the region’s youth to this incredible natural environment, our business provides a base for school groups and youth groups to experience the wilderness that Nootka Sound has to offer.

“We host several school and youth group programs each year, with an emphasis on outdoor activities, wildlife awareness and our environmental impact,” said Larkin.

Additionally, NMA has a long history supporting the local salmon enhancement and habitat restoration by raising funds for the Nootka Sound Watershed Society. They host a number of derbies that raise between $30,000–$40,000 each year, in addition to securing funds from several private interests. They also recently resigned from the halibut quota program to protect the future of halibut stocks.

—Nootka Marine Adventures.