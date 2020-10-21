Kelly and Paul DeRocco receive a Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award in 2017. Presenting the award was Karen Mason. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Nominations open for Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards

Program goes online for 2020

Nominations are open for the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce’s Business Excellence Awards.

Like many other events, the annual awards are impacted by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. This year the nominations, voting, and presentations move online. And instead of a juried selection process, the Sooke chamber has partnered with the Sooke News Mirror to offer an online two-step selection process.

Nominations are open until Nov. 3. You can nominate a business here.

Voting begins Nov. 5.

Winners are announced Dec. 15 in an online Zoom presentation.

For more information on the awards program, please call the chamber at 250-642-6112 or email info@sookeregionchamber.com.

