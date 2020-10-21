Nominations open for Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards

Kelly and Paul DeRocco receive a Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award in 2017. Presenting the award was Karen Mason. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Nominations are open for the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce’s Business Excellence Awards.

Like many other events, the annual awards are impacted by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. This year the nominations, voting, and presentations move online. And instead of a juried selection process, the Sooke chamber has partnered with the Sooke News Mirror to offer an online two-step selection process.

Nominations are open until Nov. 3. You can nominate a business here.

Voting begins Nov. 5.

Winners are announced Dec. 15 in an online Zoom presentation.

For more information on the awards program, please call the chamber at 250-642-6112 or email info@sookeregionchamber.com.

