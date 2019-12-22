Nominations open for Parksville chamber’s Business Achievement Awards

Seven categories to choose from for individual and businesses

Nominations are now open for the Parksville and District Chamber of Commerce Business Achievement Awards.

The chamber awards provide the opportunity to honour the outstanding achievements of individuals and businesses in the community. The chamber encourages nominations for individuals or a business you love in any of the seven categories that include: Young Professional of the Year; Small Business of the Year; Not for Profit of the Year; Outstanding Workplace – Employer of the Year; Large Business of the Year (More than 10 Employees); Service Excellence Award; and wew this year, Tourism & Hospitality – Destination PQB.

The deadline to submit a nomination is Feb. 6, 2020. You may nominate online or request a registration form. Nominations forms can be found at: www.parksvillechamber.com/events

The awards ceremony will be held March 19, 2020 at the Parksville Community Centre. The awards night is not only a chance to celebrate the successes of the finalists, but a great opportunity to meet, greet and network with the business community.

Come out and enjoy the show, reserve your tickets by calling the chamber office at 250-248-3613.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter