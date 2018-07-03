Nominations for Campbell River’s 2018 Business Awards of Distinction close this Friday

Impressed by a business' quality of service or by the strides a not-for-profit takes to address a social issue?

Impressed by a business’ quality of service or by the strides a not-for-profit takes to address a social issue? Nominate a deserving business, organization or individual for a 2018 Business Award of Distinction before nominations close this Friday, July 6 at 4:30 p.m.

Nominate them for a deserving business, organization or individual before nominations close this Friday, July 6 at 4:30 p.m.

This year, once again the Campbell River Chamber of Commerce has received an outstanding number of nominations for all 16 award categories, including two new award categories: the Arts & Culture Achievement Award and the Tourism Excellence Award. These new categories recognize and reflect two more aspects of Campbell River’s vibrant and successful business community.

While nominees may be nominated in more than one applicable category, multiple nominations for the same nominee in the same category will have no additional “weight” in the selection process.

To access the nomination form, Business Awards FAQ, the list of previous years’ nominees and winners, or the award category descriptions, visit the Chamber’s website, www.campbellriverchamber.ca

Tickets and Advance Drink Ticket packages are now on sale for the 2018 Business Awards of Distinction event. This year’s event is on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 6-10 p.m. at the Tidemark Theatre.

Don’t wait to buy your tickets; this event has sold out for the past seven years. Buy your tickets today by visiting the Chamber’s website.